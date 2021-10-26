CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. CatchMark Timber Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 511.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust will report full year earnings of $1.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CatchMark Timber Trust.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

CTT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Shares of NYSE CTT opened at $8.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $406.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.64. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $12.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is presently -150.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

