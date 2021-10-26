Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 123.2% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $42.65. The company had a trading volume of 471,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,487. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.51. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.31 and a 200-day moving average of $40.20.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 39.05% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.21%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

