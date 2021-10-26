Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. Cathay General Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

CATY traded down $1.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.65. 471,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,487. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.21%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CATY shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cathay General Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

