Caxton Associates LP Boosts Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Caxton Associates LP grew its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 73.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,257,000 after acquiring an additional 36,149 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 33.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 23.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 3.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SWAV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.57.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total value of $440,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $8,463,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,856 shares in the company, valued at $34,203,476.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,508 shares of company stock worth $13,552,259. 15.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SWAV traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $216.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a current ratio of 6.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.50. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.09 and a fifty-two week high of $237.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.03 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 40.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 442.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

