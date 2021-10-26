Caxton Associates LP Grows Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Caxton Associates LP grew its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,419,025 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,925 shares during the period. Sunrun comprises about 8.7% of Caxton Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $79,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $265,880,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Sunrun by 127.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,917,359 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $274,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759,237 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sunrun by 30.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,592,845 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $311,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,761 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $46,972,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in Sunrun by 513.7% during the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 877,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,925,000 after purchasing an additional 734,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.99. The stock had a trading volume of 81,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,158,398. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.72. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

In related news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 81,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $3,808,805.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,669,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,360,274.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $317,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,346 shares of company stock valued at $7,145,162. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

