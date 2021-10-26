Caxton Associates LP Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEW THINKING HONG KONG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Crocs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crocs by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Crocs by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Crocs by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crocs by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after purchasing an additional 426,896 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 5,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,381 shares of company stock worth $4,200,147 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CROX traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.72. The company had a trading volume of 28,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,436. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $163.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.80.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs Profile

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

