Cboe Global Markets, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

NASDAQ:CBOE traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $130.93. 92,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,986. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.87. The company has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.66.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBOE. Argus lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

In other news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Cboe Global Markets worth $46,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

