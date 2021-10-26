CBTX (CBTX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. CBTX had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 7.01%. On average, analysts expect CBTX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CBTX opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $673.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.13. CBTX has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CBTX stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.06% of CBTX as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

About CBTX

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

