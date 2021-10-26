CCUniverse (UVU) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded down 33.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 26th. One CCUniverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $12,505.40 and approximately $2.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00003830 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000024 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000153 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CCUniverse Coin Profile

UVU is a coin. Its genesis date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

