Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 43,193 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 43,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703,262 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,819,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,599,000 after acquiring an additional 333,115 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,539,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,233,000 after acquiring an additional 101,081 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,406,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,815,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,335,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,141,000 after acquiring an additional 380,022 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.98. 2,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 722,909. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.64 and a fifty-two week high of $56.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52.

