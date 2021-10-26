Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $1.21 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $109.67. 64,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,431,468. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.16 and its 200-day moving average is $102.88. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.