Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Has $7.02 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.0% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $381.72. 706,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,437,676. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $266.97 and a twelve month high of $382.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $369.74 and a 200 day moving average of $353.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.414 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

