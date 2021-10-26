Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.13

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.13 and traded as high as $21.92. Cedar Realty Trust shares last traded at $21.69, with a volume of 30,902 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cedar Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.96 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.13.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $2.88. Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 20.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 52.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 6.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 45,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 34,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CDR)

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

