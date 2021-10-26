Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.11% of Celanese worth $860,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,126,000 after acquiring an additional 582,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Celanese by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,800,000 after acquiring an additional 477,620 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $39,414,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 448.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 310,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,498,000 after buying an additional 253,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,835,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,914,000 after buying an additional 212,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.63.

Shares of CE opened at $171.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.79 and its 200-day moving average is $156.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $109.14 and a 12-month high of $172.51.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

