Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Robert W. Baird

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective lifted by Robert W. Baird from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Celanese from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Celanese from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.63.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $171.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.74. Celanese has a 12-month low of $109.14 and a 12-month high of $172.51.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.07. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Celanese will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,561,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,126,000 after buying an additional 582,168 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,527,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,800,000 after buying an additional 477,620 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Celanese by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,677,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,642,000 after acquiring an additional 363,633 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.