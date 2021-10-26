Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celestica had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 9.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Shares of CLS traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 36,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,750. Celestica has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Celestica stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Celestica were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CLS. TD Securities upped their price target on Celestica from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Celestica from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Celestica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Celestica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celestica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

About Celestica

Celestica, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions globally to original equipment manufacturers and service providers. It operates through the Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity and Cloud Solutions (CCS) business segments. The ATS segment comprises of aerospace and defense, industrial, smart energy, health tech, and capital equipment businesses.

