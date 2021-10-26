Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $6.62

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.62, but opened at $6.96. Celularity shares last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 40 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CELU shares. Truist began coverage on shares of Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Celularity in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Celularity in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.13.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.53). The business had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Celularity Inc will post -8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

