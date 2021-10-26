Centaur Market Capitalization Tops $9.19 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. Centaur has a total market cap of $9.19 million and $447,040.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centaur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00050661 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.65 or 0.00213680 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.64 or 0.00102512 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00011373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur (CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,233,125,000 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Centaur Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

