Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.050-$5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.20 billion-$125.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.06 billion.Centene also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.05-$5.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered Centene from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.78.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of Centene stock traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $69.90. The company had a trading volume of 366,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,249 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.