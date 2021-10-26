Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.050-$5.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.20 billion-$125.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.06 billion.Centene also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.05-$5.15 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet lowered Centene from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.78.
Shares of Centene stock traded up $1.93 on Tuesday, hitting $69.90. The company had a trading volume of 366,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. Centene has a 1 year low of $57.16 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,147,249 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Centene Company Profile
Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.
