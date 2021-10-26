Centene (NYSE:CNC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.05-$5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.2-$126.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.99 billion.Centene also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.050-$5.150 EPS.

NYSE CNC traded up $1.18 on Tuesday, hitting $69.15. 57,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.39. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $57.16 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Centene will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CNC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Centene from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.78.

In other Centene news, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock worth $1,147,249. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

