Central Pacific Financial (CPF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.46 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, analysts expect Central Pacific Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Central Pacific Financial stock opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.21. Central Pacific Financial has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $28.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Central Pacific Financial were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Central Pacific Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. The Banking Operations segment includes construction and real estate development lending, commercial lending, residential mortgage lending and servicing, indirect auto lending, trust services, and retail brokerage services.

