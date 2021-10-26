CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) will announce earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. CGI reported earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CGI will report full year earnings of $4.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.22 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CGI.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIB shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.92.

CGI stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $91.13. 6,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,750. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. CGI has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in CGI by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in CGI by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

