Chainlink (LINK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.32 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Chainlink coin can now be bought for approximately $33.69 or 0.00054118 BTC on major exchanges. Chainlink has a total market capitalization of $15.53 billion and approximately $1.32 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chainlink alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005132 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.42 or 0.00214293 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00104068 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00011702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

LINK is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 461,009,554 coins. Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chainlink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chainlink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.