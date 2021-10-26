Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 188,617 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,461,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,617 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $234,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 92,797 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,065,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $58,491,000 after acquiring an additional 35,353 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.6% in the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at about $241,000. 55.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

WBA opened at $49.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.68. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is 40.30%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

