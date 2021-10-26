Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,252,614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,305 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $197,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Aptiv by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Aptiv by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Stevens lifted its stake in Aptiv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.33.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $170.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.21. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $92.56 and a 52-week high of $170.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

