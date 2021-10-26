Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.47% of MSCI worth $207,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 59.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 45.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter worth $43,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.43.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.05, for a total transaction of $1,510,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,214 in the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSCI stock opened at $652.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.75 billion, a PE ratio of 77.81 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $667.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $627.87 and a 200 day moving average of $550.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

