Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 20,011 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Electronic Arts worth $189,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,014,283 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,015,674,000 after buying an additional 84,374 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,651,661 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $525,218,000 after buying an additional 318,840 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $471,005,000 after buying an additional 3,238,833 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,644,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $380,412,000 after buying an additional 214,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,621,393 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $354,858,000 after buying an additional 73,589 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total value of $116,272.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,845 shares of company stock worth $5,789,014 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $142.19 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

