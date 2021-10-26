Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 319,401 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,247,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 319,401 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $184,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

NYSE FNF opened at $49.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.39. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $50.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 17.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.96%.

Fidelity National Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 36,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $1,816,925.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $3,817,821. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.