Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 45,318 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,247,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 45,318 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $216,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,946,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,952,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,872,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,625,000 after purchasing an additional 411,001 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Realty Income by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,509,000 after purchasing an additional 207,983 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Realty Income by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

NYSE O opened at $73.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 74.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.43 and its 200 day moving average is $68.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

