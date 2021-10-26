Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target Cut to $194.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its target price decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $213.00 to $194.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. COKER & PALMER restated a sector perform rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $174.18 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries has a one year low of $82.01 and a one year high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Chart Industries by 25.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

