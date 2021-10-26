CheesecakeSwap Token (CCAKE) Price Reaches $0.12 on Major Exchanges

CheesecakeSwap Token (CURRENCY:CCAKE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. CheesecakeSwap Token has a market cap of $641,563.12 and approximately $75.00 worth of CheesecakeSwap Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CheesecakeSwap Token has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One CheesecakeSwap Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.62 or 0.00071798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00077328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.73 or 0.00102540 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,185.97 or 1.00061271 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,190.83 or 0.06743320 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002644 BTC.

About CheesecakeSwap Token

CheesecakeSwap Token’s total supply is 5,482,522 coins and its circulating supply is 5,299,464 coins. CheesecakeSwap Token’s official Twitter account is @cheesecakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “CheesecakeSwap is a decentralized exchange, yield farm and AMM platform on Binance Smart Chain, with lots of other features that include earning tokens, decentralized fun games and collections. “

