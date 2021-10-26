Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CHEMUNG FINANCIAL CORP. is a bank holding company, engaged thru the bank in full-service commercial and consumer banking and trust business. “

Shares of CHMG stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $46.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,415. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $32.80 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 27.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chemung Financial will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director Jeffrey B. Streeter bought 883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.22 per share, for a total transaction of $40,812.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 3,895 shares of company stock worth $180,474 over the last 90 days. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,441 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chemung Financial by 5.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 71,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Chemung Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial during the second quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Chemung Financial by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

