Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $65,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,630.00 to $1,747.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,992.48.

CMG stock opened at $1,774.98 on Tuesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a PE ratio of 86.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,876.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,642.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

