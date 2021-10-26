Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA lessened its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,434 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA owned 0.20% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $87,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,992.48.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total value of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,846,361.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,772.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,307. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,172.29 and a 1 year high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,876.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,642.58.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

