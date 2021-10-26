Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $2,150.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMG. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,080.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,992.48.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,774.98 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,876.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,642.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.33, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 25,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, with a total value of $48,563,162.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

