Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $2,050.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1,850.00 to $2,050.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $1,750.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,715.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,992.48.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,774.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,876.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,642.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total transaction of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,846,361.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total transaction of $2,998,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

