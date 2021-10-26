Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Raised to $2,180.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price target raised by Truist from $1,800.00 to $2,180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,075.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,180.00 to $2,069.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,992.48.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,774.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,876.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,642.58. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,172.29 and a 52 week high of $1,958.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,904.00, for a total value of $2,998,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,907.34, for a total value of $2,901,064.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,846,361.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,119 shares of company stock worth $28,994,003. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after acquiring an additional 255,896 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11,281.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 114,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $176,800,000 after acquiring an additional 113,038 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,369,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,674,047,000 after acquiring an additional 75,365 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 66.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,231,000 after acquiring an additional 73,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,888,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

