CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) versus AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) Head to Head Survey

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) and AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get CI Financial alerts:

This table compares CI Financial and AllianceBernstein’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI Financial $1.23 billion 3.69 $355.32 million $1.83 12.30 AllianceBernstein $3.71 billion 1.50 $279.38 million $2.91 19.11

CI Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AllianceBernstein. CI Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AllianceBernstein, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.7% of CI Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of AllianceBernstein shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CI Financial and AllianceBernstein, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI Financial 0 1 8 0 2.89 AllianceBernstein 0 4 1 0 2.20

CI Financial presently has a consensus target price of $27.44, suggesting a potential upside of 21.94%. AllianceBernstein has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential downside of 20.86%. Given CI Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CI Financial is more favorable than AllianceBernstein.

Dividends

CI Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. AllianceBernstein pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. CI Financial pays out 31.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. AllianceBernstein pays out 125.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares CI Financial and AllianceBernstein’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI Financial N/A N/A N/A AllianceBernstein 8.21% 20.93% 20.89%

Summary

AllianceBernstein beats CI Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products. The wealth management segment derives its revenues principally from commissions and fees earned through the provision of ongoing services to clients and on the sale of mutual funds and other financial products. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.