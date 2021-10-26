CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 490 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $5,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,765,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $266,190,000 after acquiring an additional 412,478 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 61,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after buying an additional 25,727 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.57.

In other news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:EMR opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.65 and a one year high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $57.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.