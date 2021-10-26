CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,194 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 3,147 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 11,897 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 98,681 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $10,056,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,575,262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $160,519,000 after buying an additional 292,343 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 30,356 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.73.

AKAM opened at $107.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.26. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.64 and a 1-year high of $124.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.52 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.54, for a total transaction of $711,240.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 13,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,417.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet.

