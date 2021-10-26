CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,913 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Twitter were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH raised its position in shares of Twitter by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twitter by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TWTR opened at $62.11 on Tuesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The stock has a market cap of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 132.15 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.39.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $933,315.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total transaction of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 114,662 shares of company stock valued at $7,495,534. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TWTR shares. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.57.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

