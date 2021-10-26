CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $3.82 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Petroleum by 131.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $68.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.68. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $68.71.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPC. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

