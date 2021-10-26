CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $4.19 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,443,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,672,000 after acquiring an additional 39,577 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 47.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,421,000 after buying an additional 456,269 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 34.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,395,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,069,000 after buying an additional 356,260 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,200,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,066,000 after buying an additional 67,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Clorox by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,791,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $161.64 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.97.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 64.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lowered shares of The Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.28.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

