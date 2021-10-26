CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 7.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,019 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $5,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.06.

NYSE:GIL opened at $36.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.77 and a 200 day moving average of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.16 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 14.02%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 225.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is -344.44%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

