CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $61.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.38 billion, a PE ratio of 42.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $62.06.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.