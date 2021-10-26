CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Acquires 11,018 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,431,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $652,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,613,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $501,244,000 after buying an additional 687,374 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,744,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $275,393,000 after buying an additional 439,558 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,639,643 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $144,640,000 after buying an additional 1,361,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,418,788 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,589,000 after buying an additional 286,498 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

ALSN stock opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.76 million. As a group, analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

