CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $290,438,000 after buying an additional 44,875 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 114.3% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,035,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,304,000 after purchasing an additional 552,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 824,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $226,056,000 after purchasing an additional 44,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 583,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,212,000 after purchasing an additional 32,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 437,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,081,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PODD opened at $302.20 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $214.93 and a one year high of $309.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87. The company has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -656.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $263.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total value of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,437.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on Insulet from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Insulet from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.31.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

