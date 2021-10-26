CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ball by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,163,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ball by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,916,000 after purchasing an additional 647,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,900,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,775,000 after acquiring an additional 133,209 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,263,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,433,000 after acquiring an additional 361,493 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,067 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLL. Truist began coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Ball from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.85.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $87.48 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.64 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96. The company has a market capitalization of $28.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

