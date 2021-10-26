CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases New Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,653 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Matador Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,915,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,598 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Matador Resources by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,524,218 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $106,093,000 after purchasing an additional 894,934 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Matador Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,338,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 12.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,146,592 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,337,000 after purchasing an additional 235,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,807,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $65,087,000 after purchasing an additional 35,935 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day moving average is $31.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 4.80.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $357.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.18 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 468.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. MKM Partners raised shares of Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

