CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 4,384 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 246.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 10,359 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 29,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PKG shares. Truist started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.91.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $133.92 on Tuesday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 69.20%.

In related news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

